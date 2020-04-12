SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSREY. UBS Group raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWISS RE LTD/S (SSREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.