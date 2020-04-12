SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS SVCBY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. 27,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 78.14%. Analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

