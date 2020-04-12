Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $100.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 15,465,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,566,107. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

