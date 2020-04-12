Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $115.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $78.45 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

