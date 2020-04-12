SunTrust Banks Trims WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Target Price to $5.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPX Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WPX Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

