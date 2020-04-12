SunTrust Banks Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $4.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Matador Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 13,243,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,668,907. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 239,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $479,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $89,910.00. Insiders have bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

