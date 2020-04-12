SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNDE. Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of SNDE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

