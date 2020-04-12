SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

SSUMY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.19. 50,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,857. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

