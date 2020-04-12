SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Raised to Buy at Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities upgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZEVY. ValuEngine cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SUEZ/ADR stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. SUEZ/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

