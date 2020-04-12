Storj Reaches Market Cap of $12.96 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Livecoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Liqui, Poloniex, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Liquid and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.