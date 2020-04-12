Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Nomura currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.81.

SFIX opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after buying an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

