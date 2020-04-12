Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.61.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.94. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.