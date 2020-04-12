Stephens Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 117,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

