Stephens Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.
NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57.
About Conn’s
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.
