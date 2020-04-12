Stephens Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens reiterated their hold rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Conn’s by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

