Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) and Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Critical Survey

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) and Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Edesa Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 193.98%. Given Stemline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stemline Therapeutics is more favorable than Edesa Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Stemline Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Edesa Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edesa Biotech has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stemline Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics $43.22 million 6.10 -$76.82 million ($1.83) -2.86 Edesa Biotech $210,000.00 97.04 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Edesa Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stemline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Stemline Therapeutics and Edesa Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics -177.74% -56.00% -47.31% Edesa Biotech -784.77% -80.11% -69.84%

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics beats Edesa Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older. It also developing CD123 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and myelofibrosis, as well as acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma in combination with other therapies. In addition, the company is developing SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat brain cancer. Its preclinical pipeline products include SL-501, a CD123 targeted therapy; SL- 1001, an oral, selective small molecule RET kinase inhibitor targeting multiple oncology indications; and SL-901, a small molecule kinase inhibitor. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

