Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$37.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.85.

TSE STN opened at C$39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.50. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.31.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$905.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

