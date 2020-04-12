Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCBFF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 4,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,183. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

