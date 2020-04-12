SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSNC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

