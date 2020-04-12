Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Investec cut Spirent Communications to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Spirent Communications to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 212.25 ($2.79).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.97) on Thursday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

