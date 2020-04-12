Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Speedy Hire from GBX 86 ($1.13) to GBX 72 ($0.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

LON:SDY opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.97. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 million and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

