Speedy Hire’s (SDY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday.

LON:SDY opened at GBX 59.20 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

