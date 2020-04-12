Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 496,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after buying an additional 36,781 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $66,761,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.