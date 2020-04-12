Societe Generale Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSO. Barclays upgraded shares of Pearson from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 777,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.12. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 570.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Pearson by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.