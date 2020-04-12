Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at Scotiabank

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$40.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.05.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.57. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$34.91.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

