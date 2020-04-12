Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $667,650.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $667,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 13,558 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $595,874.10.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $680,400.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.61. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.