SingularDTV Trading Up 4.1% This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $154,990.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.22 or 0.02796372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00206862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx, ChaoEX, Binance, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

