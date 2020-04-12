Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

