Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.03 ($29.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

