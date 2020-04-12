Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target (down from GBX 3,100 ($40.78)) on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

FDP stock opened at GBX 2,260 ($29.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a market cap of $617.78 million and a P/E ratio of 44.84. First Derivatives has a 12-month low of GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,476.36.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.