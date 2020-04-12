Shore Capital Lowers Polar Capital (LON:POLR) to Hold

Shore Capital cut shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 655 ($8.62).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price (down previously from GBX 710 ($9.34)) on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 416.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.25.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

