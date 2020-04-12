Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.25.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial downgraded Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

SCL opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$21.20. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$334.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.71%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

In related news, Director James Derrick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47. Insiders acquired a total of 166,749 shares of company stock worth $245,499 over the last quarter.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

