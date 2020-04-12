Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 764 ($10.05).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 598 ($7.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 782.89 ($10.30).

SHB opened at GBX 685.50 ($9.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 716.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 870.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 80.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

