Sessia (KICKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.53 Million

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Sessia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001412 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $617,455.26 and approximately $4.53 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.04680389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037033 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

