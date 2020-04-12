Semux (SEM) Trading 43.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $30,905.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001734 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002229 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.