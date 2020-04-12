Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) vs. ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) Critical Review

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 46.04% 105.31% 74.36% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

This table compares Semler Scientific and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $32.77 million 8.37 $15.08 million $1.88 22.34 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.18 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semler Scientific and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

