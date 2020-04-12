Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 898,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,576. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,816,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.