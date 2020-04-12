Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised Securitas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 9,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Securitas has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

