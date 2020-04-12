SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

SeaSpine stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 341,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

