SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading Up 52.4% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $15,802.79 and approximately $28.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

