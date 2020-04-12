Scotiabank Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.12.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$22.75 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$46.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

