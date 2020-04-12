Scotiabank Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$2.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEL. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.37.

TSE KEL opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 million and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

