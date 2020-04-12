Scotiabank Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$16.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$19.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.38.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.42. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$548.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,443.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

