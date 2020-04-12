Scotiabank Cuts Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Price Target to C$0.75

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PONY. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Painted Pony Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.86.

Shares of PONY stock opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. Painted Pony Energy has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

