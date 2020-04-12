Scotiabank Cuts Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$0.55

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.31 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.51.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$168.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

