Scotiabank Cuts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$6.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. TD Securities raised Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.02 million and a PE ratio of 94.00. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

