Scotiabank Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CSFB reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.16.

TSE:CVE opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.56. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

