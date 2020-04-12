Scotiabank Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.64.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $754.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.40. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$752.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

