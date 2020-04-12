SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHNWF. ValuEngine lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

