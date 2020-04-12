Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Lowered to $17.50

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $30.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.