SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SBI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SBHGF opened at $16.06 on Thursday. SBI has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $855.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBI will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

